Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million

A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.

According to Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden, Scott Hickman was back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device.

Hickman was indicted in October of 2021 on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder in connection with the death of Kimberly Fulton and her 17-month-old son Daniel.

Prosecutors accused Hickman of killing them and setting fire to the house to cover up his tracks.

According to Warden, on Friday, August 19, a judge raised Hickman’s bond back to the original amount of $2 million, $1 million for each victim. In April, Hickman’s bond was reduced to $100,000 after his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him in connection with the 1995 murders.

The jury trial is scheduled for February 7, 2023.

For background information on the case, you can click here.

