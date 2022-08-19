Marietta College welcomes new freshman

Move-in day kicks off school year for students
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Marietta College welcomed its new freshman today for move-in day.

The new students moved into their dorms to start the new school year.

Butler street was closed as most of the freshman dorms are located along that street.

Campus police were at both ends of the street directing drivers and helping new students and their families find their way.

Student movers could be seen helping unload vehicles and welcoming in the new students.

Before being allowed to move in, students had to start in the Hermann Fine Arts Center where they completed any forms or paperwork, made payments, and got their IDs

A new international student, Haruka Kimura, from Japan shared her thoughts on moving into the dorms.

“I’m a little nervous and a little homesick for Japan..”

Kimura also said she’s excited to make new friends.

