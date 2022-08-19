Obituary: Carpenter, Naida Eileen

Naida Eileen Carpenter of Vienna, WV, gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 18, 2022, and is gloriously reuniting with her husband, Raymond, the love of her life for over 71 years. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 92 years of life.

She was born January 12, 1930, in Mineral Wells, WV, the daughter of the late Pete Hubert and Violet Genevieve (Henthorn) Benson.

Naida was the oldest of ten children, and she became a hard worker at a young age. She could be impatient and stubborn at times and was known to enjoy a good argument, but underneath the sass, she had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone she could. Naida taught ceramic classes for several years, and her pieces are displayed proudly in the homes of family and friends. Her grandchildren have fond memories of painting ceramic pieces with her. Naida enjoyed country music, cooking, sewing, working in her flower gardens, and camping with her husband and grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Carpenter (Patricia) of Little Hocking, OH, and Rickie Carpenter (Teresa) of Parkersburg, WV; three granddaughters, Deidra Ferguson (David) of Williamstown, WV, Andrea Jones (Brent) of Walker, WV and Jessica Coy (Herbert) of Galloway, OH; one grandson, Joseph Carpenter (Nina) of Taiwan; five great-grandchildren, Alexandrea Ferguson, Ella Coy, Ashlynne Jones, Grant Coy and Lainey Coy; and two sisters, Lois Kay Hilton of Rootstown, OH and Shela Bailey (Barry) of Orwell, OH.

In addition to her parents, Naida was preceded in death by three sisters, Elora Benson, Iris Duncan, and Juanita Whitmore, and four brothers, Pete Benson Jr., Harold Benson, Bernard “Bud” Benson, and Chuck Benson.

A sincere thank you to the 1 South COVID team at WVUCC and Amedisys Hospice, who affectionately to care of our precious family matriarch and accommodated our family in her final days. Thank you to Dr. Gabriella Olson for her care and guidance during difficult days.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with David Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be a half hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to fight Alzheimer’s and Dementia in her memory. Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter, P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.

