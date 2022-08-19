Obituary: Dornon, Roger Lee

Roger Lee Dornon, 39, of Davisville, WV, passed away from an extended illness in his sleep Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He was born on September 30, 1982.

He was a 2002 graduate of Belpre High School and an assistant to Belpre varsity football and basketball teams. Roger loved fishing, playing video games, going to races, watching the Pittsburg Steelers on TV, and was a crew pit member for Mark Miller.

Roger is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Williamson, of Davisville, WV; his father, Walter Dornon (Jean) of Indiana; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Dornon and Jim Dornon; paternal grandparents, Walter and Nancy Dornon Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Harley and Connie Williamson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Visitation will be 6 PM-8 PM Friday, August 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Herndon Chapel Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dornon family.

