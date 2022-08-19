Obituary: Dornon, Roger Lee

Roger Lee Dornon Obit
Roger Lee Dornon Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roger Lee Dornon, 39, of Davisville, WV, passed away from an extended illness in his sleep Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He was born on September 30, 1982.

He was a 2002 graduate of Belpre High School and an assistant to Belpre varsity football and basketball teams.  Roger loved fishing, playing video games, going to races, watching the Pittsburg Steelers on TV, and was a crew pit member for Mark Miller.

Roger is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Williamson, of Davisville, WV; his father, Walter Dornon (Jean) of Indiana; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Dornon and Jim Dornon; paternal grandparents, Walter and Nancy Dornon Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Harley and Connie Williamson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Visitation will be 6 PM-8 PM Friday, August 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Herndon Chapel Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dornon family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison

Latest News

Patricia Ann McLaughlin Obit
Obituary: McLaughlin, Patricia Ann
David M. Stephens Obit
Obituary: Stephens, David M.
Naida Eileen Carpenter Obit
Obituary: Carpenter, Naida Eileen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien