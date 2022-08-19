Obituary: McLaughlin, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann McLaughlin, 91, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, in Camden Clark hospital’s ICU. She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late William I. and Dora E. (Vaught) Cale.

Mrs. McLaughlin graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949 and then moved to Baltimore, Maryland, to study nursing. She graduated from Franklin Square Hospital’s nursing school in 1952 and began working as a Registered Nurse (RN). She worked as an RN in Baltimore, MD, and later at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. She was married to Dallas McLaughlin on Feb. 11, 1954, in Frederick, MD. She was a member of the Marietta Ohio Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her three sons, Michael McLaughlin (Linda), Donald McLaughlin (Bonnie), and Jim McLaughlin; and her many grandchildren, their spouses, and great-grandchildren, as follows: from son Michael: Matthew McLaughlin (Sarah) [Noah and Kate], Ashley Rahrig (Luke) [Daniel and Lauren], Jason Coen (Erica) [Ella and Mason], from son Donald: Alicia Stellwagen [Payton and Isabelle], Amy McLaughlin (Steve Hitt) [Riley, Tucker, and Brayden]; her sisters: Ada Morrison and Wilma Elder, and also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dallas, her parents, her brothers William Francis, Robert, Okey, Charles “Hube”, Floyd “Jack”, and Donald, and her sisters Eloise, Elsie, and Sarah.

Visitation is 2:00-5:00 PM, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Masking is preferred. Services will be live-streamed at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com. The burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

