Obituary: Stephens, David M.

David M. Stephens, 78, of Parkersburg, died August 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 2, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milford S. and Jane Elizabeth Gocke Stephens.

David graduated from Parkersburg High School Class of 1962, then from Glenville State College in 1968 with an A.B.Degree in Elementary Education. He continued his education, receiving his Masters’s Degree from Marshall University in 1968, and continued learning throughout his life. He worked for the B&O Railroad early on during the summers and during his first year out of college, working as a principal and teacher in Jefferson County, WV. He then taught for 6 years at Vienna Elementary, later served as principal at various elementary schools in Wood County, and was an area coordinator and tester for WESTA for several years. David retired from the Wood County Board of Education as principal for Franklin Elementary School after serving a long career education.

He served as a camp counselor for the YMCA, was a committee member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 12, and served as an official for WV and OH high schools for football and baseball. He also officiated WV College football and baseball games. David enjoyed reading, tennis, golf, and traveling.

David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Stephens; one son, Jared David (Sarah) Stephens of Parkersburg; two grandsons, Brayden Stephens and Austin (Brandi Rodman) Lyons; two great-grandchildren, Kodi Lyons and Becky (Stephen) Koreski; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Monday 6-8 pm and Tuesday 1-2 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

