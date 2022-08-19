Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

Williams on the run
Williams on the run(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus.

Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.

The sheriff says the man may be in an altered mental state. Call the police if you see him and avoid confronting him.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line.
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of Sumner School
Community shows support during National Breastfeeding Month.
WTAP News @ 6 - Community supports National Breastfeeding Month
Drivers can expect road closures ahead of Parkersburg Homecoming festivities.
WTAP News @ 5 - Road closures expected ahead of Homecoming festivities
Concerned citizens will hold a meeting about the proposed injection well in Little Hocking.
WTAP News @ 6 - Injection Wells Meeting