UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Williams, who ran off and escaped from the Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus, has been found and has been arrested.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and all law enforcement and volunteers who were involved while the search was ongoing.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus.

Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.

The sheriff says the man may be in an altered mental state. Call the police if you see him and avoid confronting him.

