WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of West Virginia University at Parkersburg students get the chance to experience the work that goes into putting on a concert.

All thanks to the “All Within My Hands Foundation” setup by Metallica.

The Metallica scholarship students got to PNC Park in Pittsburgh and saw first-hand how the band and foundation encourage skilled trades positions.

As the students got the chance to meet potential employers and see the legendary band perform live.

“For someone like me who is in an I.T. field or computer sciences field, I could get a job through one of the affiliates and go to work on a road crew that is doing nothing but controlling the pulse of the lights. Or the laser show. Or when the smoke lets out of the smoke machines. Or any kind of timing like that,” says WVU-Parkersburg student, Tim Crum.

The commuter college says that it is thankful to provide this opportunity to the WVU-Parkersburg students.

