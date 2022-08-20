2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

Scores and highlights from football action in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Scores and highlights from football action in the Mid-Ohio Valley(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11
Football Frenzy Week 1 Play of the Night

Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend.

In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.

The Fort Frye Cadets cruised to a season opening win on the road against John Glenn 33-6. Owen Brown returned the second half kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Waterford Wildcats got a key road win to start off 2022, defeating the Crooksville Ceramics 18-6.

On Thursday, the Marietta Tigers dropped their season opener to the River Pilots 52-22, and the Frontier Cougars fell to the Bridgeport Bulldogs 34-22.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

Latest News

Football Frenzy Tailgate was live from Marietta's game against River
Football Frenzy Tailgate: Warren at Belpre
Football Frenzy Tailgate was live from Marietta's game against River
Football Frenzy Tailgate: River at Marietta
Football Frenzy Feature Package: First look with first-year head coaches Matt Kimes and Jimmy...
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 1 Feature Package
Football Frenzy Week 1 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 1 Block A