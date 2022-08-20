2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 1 Play of the Night

Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend.

In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.

The Fort Frye Cadets cruised to a season opening win on the road against John Glenn 33-6. Owen Brown returned the second half kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown.

The Waterford Wildcats got a key road win to start off 2022, defeating the Crooksville Ceramics 18-6.

On Thursday, the Marietta Tigers dropped their season opener to the River Pilots 52-22, and the Frontier Cougars fell to the Bridgeport Bulldogs 34-22.

