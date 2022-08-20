Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need

The Eagle "Clawset" aims to help students in need.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program.

Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School.

Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to new families in need of assistance and to students in emergency situations.

Items are collected with the help of federal funds and community donations.

“The fact that we have a community that’s willing to engage like that sends a great message - a cultural message in our community - that we take care of each other and it’s a wonderful lesson for our kids…,” he said.

Seebaugh clarified that the project does not have the capacity to support long-time needs. Rather it’s meant to help people get their feet off the ground until they find other resources.

If you want to donate contact Belpre High School at 740-423-3000 and let them know that you’d like to drop off items.

