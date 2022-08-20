Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities

It's a tradition that's connected the community for decades.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg homecoming weekend kicked off Friday evening.

This year you can expect live music, carnival rides, the rubber ducky derby, and more. 

Fireworks and the street parade - longtime favorites of the festival - will take place on Saturday. The fireworks will be at 10 PM and the parade will be at 12:30 PM.

One float you’ll see there is that of Cre8tive Cosplay. Member Joshua Smith tells us they’re a local charity cosplay group.

He’s been coming to homecoming for years.

“It’s important to have a touch base - a one time of the year that everybody in the community can come together, have fun, talk to each other, go out, enjoy some music, enjoy food and vendors and booths and just have that small town festival feel,” he said.

A reminder that the Belpre bridge will be closed at 8 AM Saturday until the half marathon finishes.

Easy Rider is offering free bus rides from 1 PM to midnight Saturday.  Pick-up locations are at south side’s old Kmart parking lot and the park shopping center parking lot. The bus drops people off at the corner of Second and Juliana.

