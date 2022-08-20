Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife.

The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks.

Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, to which he joked that he has the highest score in the county.

This would go on to a stress test and a consult with a surgeon in Morgantown.

Couch says that because of this scheduled procedure, he will miss only his second meeting in 16 years.

“I’m not going to stress over it because they said that’s not something I should do. But we have good commissioners, a good county administrator and great elected officials. You know, I look forward to a recovery. And I’m sure it will be arduous, but I’m up for the challenge and keep on losing some weight,” says Couch.

Couch says that he hopes to be back for the September 8th commissions meeting after his surgery.

