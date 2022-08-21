7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park

Parkersburg Memorial Walk
Parkersburg Memorial Walk(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row the now Parkersburg Memorial Walk gathered in memory of those lost to addiction.

They come together to walk one lap around City Park in memory.

Being here seven years has created a smaller community within the community of Wood county that organizer Rich Walters is proud of.

“I think it is very important I was watching a ted talk one time and they said the exact opposite of addiction is community and that’s exactly what we’re seeing here today is a lot of people getting together. People are no longer isolated and fighting this battle alone they now come together and provide each other with hope, support, and resources,” Walters said.

But creating a community so strong is because of the people within the community who are willing to commit to the lifestyle.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. What we’re doing is working for the people who actually commit to this lifestyle. So that’s what we’re going to do and each year get bigger, better and stronger,” said Walters.

