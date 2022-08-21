Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
It's a tradition that's connected the community for decades.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

Latest News

FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Operation kids soles
Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time
In this handout photo taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia on...
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Waterford fair 2022
Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend