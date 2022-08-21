Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations.

Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the journey.

I have to say that every one of the hotels that we stayed in were very nice, clean, large, modern and efficient. The only exceptions were two older antique hotels that trade upon their Victorian qualities, both on Mackinac Island and in Ashland, Michigan. The Ashland hotel, (with a unpronounceable native American name), had 13 foot high ceilings, and a Northern exposure that caught the setting sun quite vividly. The furnishings and carved furniture in the lobby, library and meeting rooms were impressive.

The Murray Hotel on Mackinac Island was also modern, but the shell is a Victorian-era hotel that has been upgraded. It featured two queen sized beds with large carved headboards, and two royal red banners or bunting that hang from almost the fire sprinklers over the beds. Those two beds were by far the softest that we had, and I wonder if that had something to do with my neck twinges... but I am not certain of the cause, even now.

The window blinds at the Murray Hotel were wooden shutters with simple hook and peg latches. There was no telephone in the room that I recall. Our window looked out over a private courtyard deck that featured a 15 ft by 15 ft combination hot tub/pool with a small, impressive waterfall into the stainless steel pool, complete with a sitting bench all around the inside. Deck chairs and loungers filled the area, which enjoyed late afternoon sun. It was a nice oasis inside the older hotel.

All the other hotels were very modern and clean, with large breakfast bars and plenty of food to get us off in the mornings. The scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, milk, juices, muffins, bananas, apples and yogurt gave a variety of options to all. Most lunches were on our own this trip, and there were always multiple options for us to chose from, even in small downtown Munising, Michigan.

--------------------------

We did have an adventure on the final leg of our journey, a motor coach ride from Pittsburgh back to the MOV. After our final 22 guests boarded, the motor coach is supposed to rise from its ‘kneeling’ position which lowers the front door steps down to the curb. After the safety orientation demonstration, our driver slowly departed, with us all waiving goodbye to our Tour Director. However, a repetitive beep warning indicated the bus was still kneeling. The driver checked multiple times, and confirmed that the bus was “up”. Finally, he pulled over after a quarter mile, and turned off the bus, letting it set for 15 seconds to reset all the electronic sensors. He started up again and the alarm was silent.

We rolled on for about 45 minutes, half the way home, for a rest break at a Pilot Truckstop that featured a Subway and more. Those who wanted a snack or food collected it and returned to the bus in record time of 20 minutes. We were ahead of schedule. Five minutes down the road, the front door popped open.

At first, I thought the driver had opened the door to let a fly be sucked out, but he seemed as concerned as I was with the whistling wind. He pulled over in a safe location along the road to spot check the door’s latches and noted the bus would not kneel down any more. After several attempts to close the door, he noticed the pneumatic clamps were not working, but the physical bolt could be slid. We tried that and began to roll again.

Again, the door popped open, and the driver wanted to stop at the first opportunity to effect repairs. He stopped at another Pilot at the next exit and bought a hammer and screw driver, after calling his headquarters to inform them of the continuing problem. My worst fear was that they would command him to wait for a replacement bus, which would represent at least an hour or more sitting and waiting. But after some attempts to bend a bent latch to make a more efficient physical lock on the door, we began to roll again.

The door popped open again, and despite our attempts to relatch it, it continually would vibrate the latch open once more. Finally, I brainstormed that I was wearing a long leather belt which could be used to lash the door shut and hold it against the air pressure. I had no idea if it would hold against the force of the wind, but the driver agreed that it was a good temporary fix, so we stopped and tried that. He tied and secured the door quite securely with my belt. It worked.

For a while. The air pressure was just enough to pop the latch free from the mechanical bolt, but we could pull the door back in and slide the bolt from the inside. We would roll for about 2 or 3 miles before it would pop again, and we would repeat the process. At least we were rolling, and our guests were going to make it home. We arrived about a half hour behind schedule.

Friends and family were waiting patiently at the drop point, and bags were off-loaded quickly. We waived goodbye to our Marietta guests and continued to the Pettyville drop point with our last 10 guests. They also found cars waiting, and quickly the final bags were off-loaded. Last goodbyes were given, and then it was just the driver, my wife and myself left.

We opted to drive to Lowes and pick up a “come-along” to hold the door shut during the final 100 mile return solo trip to Pittsburgh for the driver. He had tried using his own belt to replace mine in the door but the buckle wasn’t the same and flew apart. As a thank you to me donating my belt, the driver was willing to drive us back to the TV station, however, this meant crossing the 5th Street Bridge, with which he was unfamiliar. He had heard us talking about the Memorial Bridge being closed and was somewhat concerned that the bridge be able to support the weight of his bus. We cautiously checked the load limit before crossing. It would easily hold the empty motor coach.

We arrived at the station about 90 minutes or so behind schedule. I was grateful for the lift back, as it was the first Friday Night “Football Frenzy” evening and all reporters were out covering football games. By arriving tardy, there was no one left to come pick us up from the drop point, as had been planned. After checking that the driver was good, that his Garvin was set to retrace his steps onto the 5th Street Bridge and Corridor D/Route 50 to I-77 to I-70 to Pittsburgh, we waived goodbye to him.

I watched him secure his door with the come-along, and knew that he would make it just fine on his own return journey. His concern was that the unlatched door might bend the hinges and damage the bus, with no one left to pull the door in and relatch it when he was driving alone. I paused for a moment and reflected on his professionalism, his concern for this guests, his coach and his employer. I nodded to myself that he had made every reasonable decision to protect us, and still deliver our guests safely, and that we had made a good team to keep us rolling.

I turned to our car, loaded our luggage, and crossed our fingers that the battery would start. It started without trouble and the A/C came on promptly. Only an hour left of daylight, and we’d be home from our trip. Another adventure completed.

I share this with you to let you know that every trip has its odd bounces, little variations, problems or challenges. And it is these things that make each trip stand out in our minds, as different and unique. I still don’t know why my neck started to spasm, but we overcame it and continued. It’s part of the adventure of travel, and is part of our memories now.

I hope you’ll be able to plan a journey or vacation trip as well.

