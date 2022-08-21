Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school.

Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation.

“In Parkersburg here and in Wood county specifically it’s actually our second highest amount of enrollees that we have in our plan so it’s a really great opportunity for us to get out in the community we serve and interact with these folks and provide a service to them as well,” said Community outreach liaison, Austin Richardson.

‘The health plan’ saw the needed and knew the right thing to do was to help their neighbors.

“We are West Virginians they are our neighbors, friends and family so it’s really important to us getting the chance to interact with not only community agencies and other organizations but also the actual people themselves. This is a great way to get that face-to-face interaction and spend some time with some folks.” Richardson said.

Richardson didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing a similar program back to Wood county due to the need they see.

