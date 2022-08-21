Operation kids soles make change throughout the community one shoe at a time

Operation kids soles
Operation kids soles(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend at The Gathering in Parkersburg a shoe giveaway was held for students from pre-k to high school.

Operation kids soles collected hundreds of shoes thanks to ‘The Health Plan’ who donated $10,000 to the operation.

“In Parkersburg here and in Wood county specifically it’s actually our second highest amount of enrollees that we have in our plan so it’s a really great opportunity for us to get out in the community we serve and interact with these folks and provide a service to them as well,” said Community outreach liaison, Austin Richardson.

‘The health plan’ saw the needed and knew the right thing to do was to help their neighbors.

“We are West Virginians they are our neighbors, friends and family so it’s really important to us getting the chance to interact with not only community agencies and other organizations but also the actual people themselves. This is a great way to get that face-to-face interaction and spend some time with some folks.” Richardson said.

Richardson didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing a similar program back to Wood county due to the need they see.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
It's a tradition that's connected the community for decades.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

Latest News

Waterford fair 2022
Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend
Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
Parkersburg Memorial Walk
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery