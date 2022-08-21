Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town

Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St.

Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade.

Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge in their favorite treat.

When asked why elementary schooler Skylar comes to the parade her answer was quick and simple.

“Candy!” Skylar said.

But she says she also likes watching her sister who was a drum major in the parade.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
It's a tradition that's connected the community for decades.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison

Latest News

Parkersburg Memorial Walk
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Scott Hickman, who was indicted for the 1995 Washington County murders, is back in jail after...
WTAP News @ 5 - Scott Hickman back in jail for violating bond orders
The Eagle "Clawset" aims to help students in need.
Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need