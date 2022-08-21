Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming parade rolled through town this afternoon as many watched on from Market St.

Many in the crowd, old and young gathered to watch the parade.

Some have been coming for decades and now watch their grandkids in the parade. Others come to indulge in their favorite treat.

When asked why elementary schooler Skylar comes to the parade her answer was quick and simple.

“Candy!” Skylar said.

But she says she also likes watching her sister who was a drum major in the parade.

