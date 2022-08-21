Parkersburg News & Sentinel Half Marathon Recap

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time in three years, the Parkersburg News & Sentinel has returned to the city.

The half marathon was an annual tradition for the city of Parkersburg, but the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled it the past three years.

This year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners returned to the streets of Parkersburg to compete in the half marathon run, half marathon walk, two mile run and two mile walk.

A native of Athens, Ohio., Joshua Park won the race for the males and the entire race in general while Sarah Biehl out of Columbus, Ohio. won for the women.

The race began downtown and looped through Parkersburg, towards Parkersburg South then crossed the Fifth Street Bridge and finished on Market Street for a grand total of 13.1 miles.

