Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well.

A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board.

The fair entertains people of all ages from young to old.

Some who are old come to the fair as part of a tradition or to bring their children to have fun.

But for the younger kids it seems like they come for two reasons. Fair food and the rides.

“The teacups. Everybody throws up on them. It’s awesome because you spin in circles. You just get your friends really excited and they spin in circles and almost die. It’s not cool that your friends almost die but it’s really fun to spin and get real dizzy,” Kaylynn said. “My favorite ride is the wind winder because you spin and go up in the air. It’s always funny,” Mariah Benedict said.

“The ship is my favorite ride. It makes all my friends dizzy,” Chloe said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.