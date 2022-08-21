Waterford fair wraps up for the weekend

Waterford fair 2022
Waterford fair 2022(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weekend comes to a close that means the Waterford fair will wrap up as well.

A weekend filled with laughs, fair foods and a parade will conclude the busy weekend for the Waterford fair board.

The fair entertains people of all ages from young to old.

Some who are old come to the fair as part of a tradition or to bring their children to have fun.

But for the younger kids it seems like they come for two reasons. Fair food and the rides.

“The teacups. Everybody throws up on them. It’s awesome because you spin in circles. You just get your friends really excited and they spin in circles and almost die. It’s not cool that your friends almost die but it’s really fun to spin and get real dizzy,” Kaylynn said. “My favorite ride is the wind winder because you spin and go up in the air. It’s always funny,” Mariah Benedict said.

“The ship is my favorite ride. It makes all my friends dizzy,” Chloe said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
It's a tradition that's connected the community for decades.
Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off festivities
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

Latest News

Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
Parkersburg Memorial Walk
7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk marches through City Park
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Scott Hickman, who was indicted for the 1995 Washington County murders, is back in jail after...
WTAP News @ 5 - Scott Hickman back in jail for violating bond orders