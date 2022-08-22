County Commission: 8/22/2022. Library levy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Public Library Director, Brian Raitz, requested that the library levy be put on the November ballot.

This was a proposed levy that was seen in the spring. Raitz says the levy will have updated language to help residents understand what the levy is and who it will benefit.

No tax change will take place for any residents of the county due to the levy being a continuing levy.

“In the spring we got 56.39% and a lot of people, even people that knew it was a renewal were questioning that it says additional. So, they were thinking it was a new tax,” Raitz said.

The request passed with an unanimous decision by county commission.

