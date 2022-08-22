County Commission: 8/22/2022. Wood County Schools excess levy

By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Superintendent, Christie Willis, requested that county commission make the decision to put the schools continuing levy on the November ballot.

Willis says that this excess levy if accepted will have many benefits for all schools within the county and it will have no changes on the taxes that residents currently pay.

“We have a lot of personnel in Wood county schools paid for with the levy. Our interventionist, reading resource teachers, nurses and counselors. We have a lot of benefits in Wood county because of this levy,” Willis said.

Willis also added that if this levy is accepted they will see an increase of security for all schools.

“We have school resource officers in all of our secondary schools and we would like to expand that into our elementary schools focusing first on those schools that are in outlying areas,” Willis added.

Funding from the levy will go to things such as salaries, school security, maintenance and more.

The levy will be a five year levy that if accepted will begin in 2025.

