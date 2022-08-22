Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year

Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year
Frontier Local Schools getting ready for the start of the school year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A few more school districts are preparing for the start of its school year.

Frontier Local Schools will be back open for students this Wednesday, August 24.

The district’s superintendent, Beth Brown says that she is excited to get the school year started.

Especially after the meeting with the district and being able to meet some of the new and returning teachers.

Brown says that she is excited for the second year of the after-school tutoring program that was brought in during 2021 with the help of E.S.S.E.R. (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.

“So, we’ll be doing that throughout the school year at different times. So, that we can continue to have student interest in that. And it’s beneficial not only for testing but it helped students learn those standards that they kind of struggled with or forgot. And so, it was time well spent and the majority of our teachers were involved in that. So, we’ll continue to do that,” says Brown.

Other areas brown says that the school district is excited is coming or continuing is the new character education program and growth of the music programs in all levels.

