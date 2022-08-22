Honey Festival returning this weekend

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Recreation Commission is excited to bring another festival to the city park area this weekend.

The Honey Festival is returning to City Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning to five in the afternoon.

Many vendors and people from the West Virginia Beekeepers Association will be at the festival.

Not only to provide honey at a discounted price, but to give information to people attending about the importance of bees.

“Yeah, that’s an aspect that I’m really looking forward to because a lot of our hone-related vendors are going to offer some kind of educational outreach. And it’s going to be fun for everyone that’s here. But their plight is to educate the public on just how important the honeybee is for our ecosystem,” says Wood County Recreation Commission director, Andy Hartleben.

Officials with the festival say that people attending will need to pay five dollars for entry.

There will be activities for kids and live music.

