Obituary: Anderson, Dale L.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dale L. Anderson, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  Dale was born November 9, 1953, In Fleming, OH, to Cleston and Flora Mercer Anderson.

He belonged to the Ohio Laborers Union Local 639 and retired from Kraton in 2018.  Dale never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone.  He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann Southall, whom he married on August 1, 1997.  He survives with one sister Maxine Bohl, sister-in-law Bonnie Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Eileen Sprague, brothers Gale and Ralph Anderson, sister-in-law Barbara Anderson and brothers-in-law Glen Sprague and Lewis Bohl.

At his request, there will be no services.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

