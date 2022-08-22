Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene

Roger Eugene Belt, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully August 19, 2022, at home. Roger was born on August 12, 1953, at The City Hospital of Akron. He was the son of the late Almond Newton Belt and Doris Kenney Brill. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1972. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by grandson Brennen Patrick Phillips.

Roger was a loving man that enjoyed the outdoors and his family. In addition to his wife Debra Lynn Belt, Roger is survived by his brothers Rick (Debbie) Wolfe of Wood Co. WV, Perry (Brenda) Wolfe of Wood Co. WV, Frank (Julie) Wolfe of Wood Co. WV.; his children Michelle (James) Duley of Wood Co. WV, Roger A. Belt of Wood Co. WV, Tracy (Mike) Thompson of Wyoming, Tera (Dave) Cutright of Lewis Co. WV, Junior (Brigitte) Bennington of Pine Knot, KY; grandchildren Abigayle Belt, Michael, Zac, and Sam Thompson, Austin and Cameron Phillips; greatgrandchildren Easton, Decker, Hailee, Reece, Lorna, Kimber, Cruz, Weston and Remington, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by a funeral at 3:00 pm. Pastor John Barker will officiate, with Donnie Murphy also speaking. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Belt Family, in care of Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

