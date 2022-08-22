Obituary: Biehl, Richard Dick Carl

Richard “Dick” Carl Biehl, 90, of Moss Run, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born November 21, 1931, in Moss Run, OH, to the late Delbert Carl and Martha Eddy Biehl.

Dick was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church and owned and operated Biehl’s General Store until closing in 1993. He also farmed and served as a Lawrence Twp. Trustee for 20 years and enjoyed watching sports with his favorite teams being the Boston Celtics and St. Louis Cardinals, and Cleveland Indians, whom he listened to on the radio as a child growing up. Dick always enjoyed a good card game, especially Euchre.

He is survived by his wife Martha Zimmerman Biehl, daughters Lisa Almond (Bobby) and Penny Biehl, grandchildren Danielle Dodridge (Troy), Jarrett and Chase Almond, a sister Joan Rose and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Gladys Thomas and brothers Duane, Cecil, and James Biehl.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, with Rev. Randy Biehl officiating.

Burial to follow at Moss Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, 15015 St. Rt. 26, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

