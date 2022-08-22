Obituary: Brooker, Cheryl Lynn

Cheryl Lynn Brooker, 63, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 22, 1959, in Marietta, Ohio, to Chester C. and Shirley J. Mugrage Anthony.

Cheryl was a graduate of Fort Frye High School. She was a home nurse for many years and was a bartender at the Edgewater Cafe. Cheryl was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener and was always up for a good party. Cheryl lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Brooker, whom she married on April 21, 1995; four children, Jennifer Stevens (Todd), Robert G. Rhodes, III (Rachelle Jackson), Howard Rhodes (Shawnna), and David Slagle, Jr. (Lisa); eight grandchildren, LeAnn Lucas, Cain Rhodes, Haley Rhodes, Anthony Rhodes, Amaya Slagle, Joe Stevens, Makenzie Rhodes, and Jace Slagle; siblings, Jeff Anthony (Nancy), Carol Hopp (Don), Tony Anthony (Tammy), Shelly Schexnider (Todd) and Madeline Anthony (Eric Parsons); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Sandra Schilling and Jayne Harris.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service held at 8 p.m. Burial of her ashes will take place at a later time with a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue in her memory. Cheryl’s family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, their nurses, Lexi and Courtney, and Dr. Kelli Cawley for their loving care. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Cheryl’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

