Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022.

She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College.

She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Beulah Yoho Dunham.

Private arrangements are being provided by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

