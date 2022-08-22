Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022.
She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College.
She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Beulah Yoho Dunham.
Private arrangements are being provided by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.
