Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner Buck, 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 21, 2022.

She was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State Business College.

She is survived by her sister, Terri Dunham Strimer (Mike); several nieces and nephews; and her two doggies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Beulah Yoho Dunham.

Private arrangements are being provided by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million

Latest News

Roger Eugene Belt Obit
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Virginia Irene Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Virginia “Irene”
Thomas Dale Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale
Richard Dick Carl Biehl Obit
Obituary: Biehl, Richard Dick Carl