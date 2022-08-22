Obituary: Doss, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Doss, a life-long resident of Wood County, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2022, at the age of 80, while surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Parkersburg on June 1, 1942.

She attended Parkersburg High School and worked as a cook at the school for 25 years. On October 28, 1961, she married the love of her life Gale (Tuck) Doss Jr., and together they welcomed three children. Her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were the most important part of her life.

Joyce was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and telling stories about the man with the golden arm. She instilled a love for porch swinging and music in all of her grandchildren. She was a woman of faith and a lifetime member of the 19th street Church of God. Her family will deeply miss the extravagant holidays she threw together, family beach vacations, and her famous Devilled eggs. She will be missed by all that were lucky enough to know her.

Joyce is survived by her children, Robin Klinger (Mike), Gale Doss III (Dori), and Scott Doss (Shelley); her grandchildren, Cory Klinger, Jessicca Doss, Peyton Row (Chris), Travis Doss, Alex Doss, Kendra Doss, and Hadley Doss; her great-grandchildren, Gatlin Row, Brylee Sacker, Collins Row, and Conleigh Row; her siblings, Janet Powell (Bob), Rev. Butch Burns (Dolores), and Judy McClung (Basil); as well as nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Holland Burns; maternal and paternal grandparents; her siblings, Don Burns and Bill Burns; her loving husband Gale (Tuck) Doss Jr., and their loyal companion Boomer.

Joyce’s remains will be cremated. Per her request, there will be no services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

