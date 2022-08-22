Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie

Jami Marie Frazier Obit
Jami Marie Frazier Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
Jami Marie Frazier, 47, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 19, 1975, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Rodney Clark of Harrisville, WV, and the late Shirley Forshey. Jami was a 1994 graduate of Williamstown High School and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A perfect day for Jami was sitting on her porch looking at her flowers and talking on her phone with friends and family.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Michael S. Frazier; her children, Allexus Frazier of Parkersburg and Jarrett Frazier of Williamstown; her sister, Terri Walters (Travis) of Guysville, OH; her niece, Laiken Walters and special cousin, Melissa Smith of Williamstown.

Jami was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Forshey; grandparents, Paul Clark Sr, Edna Heschet, Charles and Elsie Forshey, and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg. Memories will be shared at 7:00 pm. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frazier family.

