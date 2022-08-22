Obituary: Goodnight, Kenneth Paul “K.P.”

Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, WV, departed this life on August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH.

He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.

K.P. was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. He completed Holbert Welding School in Massillon, OH, and worked at Republic Steel. He then worked for Allegheny Land and Mineral Co. for 17 years. He was a well inspector for ten years with The WV DEP. In 1977, he started Salvage Oil and Gas, and in 1979, Allstate Energy Corporation, both in Smithville. K.P. was a member of Burnt House I.O.O.F., a 50-year member of Harrisville Lodge #98 AF & AM serving as past master and Parkersburg Nemesis Shrine. He was a 50-year founding member of Smithville Volunteer Fire Dept., Member of Ritchie County EMS, and Past Director of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Harrisville. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow award presented by the Harrisville Lions Club for his community service. K.P. was a private pilot and loved operating equipment, farming, woodworking and enjoyed renovating old homes. He especially enjoyed golfing with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jeanette Prather Goodnight; two children, Cynthia Elaine Dale (Hugh), and Kenneth Paul “Kenny” Goodnight II (Teresa) of Smithville; granddaughter, McKenzie Goodnight; brother, Lloyd “Buzz” Goodnight of Vero Beach, FL; sisters, Pamela Kay Holbert of Macfarlan and Marcia Jan Angely of Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Nancy Goodnight; and many treasured friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Harry “Bud” Goodnight, Eugene Goodnight, Gary Joe Goodnight, and Keith Goodnight, and sisters, Carole Evans and Lana Sue Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Evang. David Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-8 PM and Thursday from 12-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Ritchie County Board of Education, c/o Smithville Elementary School, 134 S. Penn Ave., Harrisville, WV 26362.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.