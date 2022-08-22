Obituary: Goodrich, Larry W.

Larry W. Goodrich, 67, of Spencer, WV, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on August 19, 2022. He was born October 15, 1954, in Gassaway, WV, to the late Delford and Eleanor (Starcher) Goodrich.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Starcher King and Linda Goodrich Whiting, and three brothers, Jimmy, Timothy, and Marty Goodrich.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Goodrich of Spencer, WV, and Kimberly (Goodrich) Starcher and son-in-law Joe Starcher of Mt. Alto, WV, and two grandchildren, Matthew Goodrich of Mt. Alto, WV, and Sarah Stoudt of Spencer, WV, two brothers, Delford Goodrich of Spencer, WV and Rick and Mary Goodrich of Charleston, WV, several nieces, and nephews, as well as many friends, including special friend Bonnie Goodrich of Spencer, WV.

Larry was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He would help anyone he could. He loved his friends and also his neighbors at Marcap Manor, where he lived for 30 years. He loved his family and enjoyed telling stories of his childhood to his children and grandchildren.

As per Larry’s wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no formal services.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.