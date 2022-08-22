Obituary: Harris, Lyda Mae

Lyda Mae Harris, 91, of Stumptown, WV, went to her heavenly home on August 19.

Born in a cabin on Mikes Run on Dec. 28, 1930, Lyda spent her entire life in Calhoun County and loved every minute of it.

Lyda got the most joy from spending time with her family. However, she also loved taking care of her cats, bluegrass music, and watching her favorite shows on TV, including Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, and John Wayne movies. Her hobbies included quilting and embroidering.

She was a member of the Rush Run Baptist Church and regularly attended until her health prevented her from doing so.

Lyda is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Gell of Lagrange, Ohio; two grandchildren, Melanie (Jordan) Schmitt of Lagrange, Ohio, and Joshua (Rachel) Gell of Grafton, Ohio; as well as three great-grandchildren, Adalyn Kole and Cassidy. She is also survived by one brother, Sam Harris of Elyria, Ohio; one sister, Lou (Joe) Miller, of Stumptown, WV; and several nieces and nephews, including two she held very near and dear to her heart — Elaine Boston of Harrisville, WV, and Eric Miller of Stumptown, WV.

Lyda was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Delpha Harris; three brothers, Alva (Sonny) Harris, Clarence (Bud) Harris, and Kenneth (Mike) Harris; and six sisters, Carolyn Sue Morton, Nellie Settle, Minnie Stalnaker, Betty Schoolcraft McCune, Delores (Jean) Lyons and Wanda Harris.

The family will receive friends at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, Aug. 24., from 11 am to 1 pm, immediately followed by the funeral at 1 pm with the Rev. Kenny Kendall officiating. Burial will be in the Collins Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

