Obituary: James, Marla Jean

Marla Jean James Obit
Marla Jean James Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell.

Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School with the class of 1977. She then went to West Virginia University of Parkersburg and finished her degree in 1993 at West Virginia University in Morgantown. She worked for several years as a mathematics professor for WVUP, and her last job was as a land consultant for Texhoma. Marla enjoyed researching genealogy, cooking, antiquing, and working. She especially loved spending time with her husband, son, and grandson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jeffrey Allen James; son, Justin James of Greenwood, WV; grandson, Bryce James; sisters, Drema Harvey (Dave) of OH, Katina Peters (Mark) of Jane Lew, WV, Lisa Yuengling of Salem, WV, and Crystal Ross of Salem, WV; brothers, Mike McConnell of Salem, WV, Gregg McConnell of Salem, WV, and Tim McConnell of Clarksburg, WV; and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Denver Burnside officiating.

Burial will follow in the West Union Masonic Park near Crystal Lake, WV.

A visitation will take place the night prior, Monday, from 4 pm-8 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Roger Eugene Belt Obit
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Virginia Irene Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Virginia “Irene”
Thomas Dale Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale
Richard Dick Carl Biehl Obit
Obituary: Biehl, Richard Dick Carl