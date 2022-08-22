Obituary: James, Marla Jean

Marla Jean James, 63, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 2, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gaylord Kyle and Helen Louise (Ross) McConnell.

Marla graduated from Doddridge County High School with the class of 1977. She then went to West Virginia University of Parkersburg and finished her degree in 1993 at West Virginia University in Morgantown. She worked for several years as a mathematics professor for WVUP, and her last job was as a land consultant for Texhoma. Marla enjoyed researching genealogy, cooking, antiquing, and working. She especially loved spending time with her husband, son, and grandson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jeffrey Allen James; son, Justin James of Greenwood, WV; grandson, Bryce James; sisters, Drema Harvey (Dave) of OH, Katina Peters (Mark) of Jane Lew, WV, Lisa Yuengling of Salem, WV, and Crystal Ross of Salem, WV; brothers, Mike McConnell of Salem, WV, Gregg McConnell of Salem, WV, and Tim McConnell of Clarksburg, WV; and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Denver Burnside officiating.

Burial will follow in the West Union Masonic Park near Crystal Lake, WV.

A visitation will take place the night prior, Monday, from 4 pm-8 pm.

