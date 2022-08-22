Obituary: Mayle, Gregory Lynn

Gregory Lynn Mayle, 62, of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Saviour on August 19, 2022, at his residence.

Greg was born August 16, 1960, in Xenia, OH, and was the son of the late Ervin “Bunk” L. and Lillian L. Adams Mayle.

Greg had retired from Thermo Fisher. He was protestant by faith. Greg was a member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing drums, woodworking, and camping. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Greg is survived by his loving wife, Dorthey Mayle; daughter Shauna Tewkesbury (William “Bill”); son Eric Lizon (Emily); grandchildren Emrick, Tyce, Alexis, Clara, and Scarlett; sisters Connie Mason of Columbus, OH, and Melissa Mayle of Parkersburg; brother Garry Mayle of Belpre; nieces Jennifer and Kristi; and his dog Batman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert “Bob” Mayle and grandparents Riley and Mary Adams.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all of his special cousins, aunts, family, and friends for all of their love and support and to Dr. Kelli Cawley and the nurses of Amedisys for their care.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-5:00 PM and an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Strecker Cancer Center, 400 Matthew Street 1635, Marietta, Ohio 45750 www.mhsystem.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

