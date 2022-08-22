Obituary: McLaughlin, Lynn

Lynn  McLaughlin, 68, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 17, 2022, in Alexandria, VA. She was born September 23, 1953, a daughter to the late Frederick T. Matteson and Dolores M. Matteson (Evers). Lynn was most recently a member of Downtown Bethel Church and Beechwood Presbyterian Church for many years before that, both in Parkersburg.

Surviving Lynn is her sons Matthew Matteson (Robert) and Joshua McLaughlin; sister Ginger Carrano (Jim); nieces/nephews Thomas, Tony, Jimmy Jr., Jon, Christina, and Jennifer; several grand nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Karen Matteson.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. McLaughlin; brothers Eddie and Jack Matteson, and sister Susan Matteson.

Services for Lynn will be held Thursday, August 25, at 3 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, Pastor Janet Richards officiating.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 24th, from 6-8 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home and again an hour before the service on Thursday.

After the services, Lynn’s remains are to be cremated and buried at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Downtown Bethel (www.downtownbethel.org) in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

