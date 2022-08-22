Obituary: Rexroad, Gayla Ann

Gayla Ann Rexroad, 69, of Fleming, OH, died Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, at her home. Born August 8, 1953, in Chesterhill, OH, she was the daughter of the late Nile and Jenny Wolfe Sayers.

Gayla had worked at Broughton Dairy for many years, as well as the Bartlett Farmers Bank in Barlow. She had attended the Fifth Street Church of Christ in Beverly. Gayla was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Flower gardening and feeding her hummingbirds brought her joy.

On September 13, 1971, she married Earl Dean Rexroad, who survives with two children, William (Lora) Rexroad, of Zanesville, and Angela (Robbin) Manley, of Parkersburg, WV; four granddaughters, Emily and Breahna Rexroad, Cheyenne and Jessica Manley; two sisters and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. John Harra oﬃciating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belpre. Gayla’s family will greet friends at the funeral home from 6-8 on Tuesday evening.

The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Rexroad family. Online condolences and other resources are available by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com

