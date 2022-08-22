Obituary: Snyder, Ruth E.

Ruth E. Snyder, 82 of Rockport, WV. went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2022, at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH. surrounded by her family.

She was born in Rockport, WV., the daughter of the late Garfield and Lula Perkins Prine.

Ruth was incredibly proud of her six children and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time in a kitchen filled with family and friends. She dedicated her life to others. She was a lifetime member of Rockport Full Gospel Church / Tri County Worship Center.

She dedicated her life of service to God at a young age. Through many of life’s struggles, she went about her Father’s work inspired by the Holy Spirit. She served through prayer, visitation, and witnessing to those along her path. For her, there was no greater gift than Salvation. When asked following a massive stroke 13 years ago, she replied, " God isn’t finished with me yet; I still have work to do.” She endured many health problems along the way, but God brought her through. She spent her remaining years praying and witnessing to all that crossed her path. Love, Forgiveness, Salvation, Service to God.

We Love You, Mom.

She is survived by her children, Craig Snyder (Lisa) of Livermore, CA. Barry Snyder (Dolly) of Mineral Wells, Jancie Handschumaker (Charles) of Rockport, Chris Snyder (Kristin) of Austin, TX. Jason Snyder (Amy) of Rockport and Ryan Snyder of Washington, WV. Fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her sister, Patricia Pugh (Ralph) of Lubeck, WV.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald L. Snyder, and her sisters, Juanita Garrett, Dorothy Gorrell, and Grace Smith.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 27th at 11:00 am at the Tri-County Worship Center, with Reverend Everett Snyder officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Trace Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26th, from 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Saturday from 10:00 am until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-County Worship Center, 9886 Slate Creek Road, Rockport, WV. 26169 or a Food Bank of your choice.

