Obituary: Wildt, Mary L. Burdette

Mary L. Burdette Wildt, nee Deem, 73, of Walker, WV, died August 19, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born on April 23, 1949, in New Hampshire and was the daughter of the late Claremont and Arline Jacobson Deem.

Mary was a homemaker for many years before finally retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She was a wonderful mother, a devoted Christian, and loved her pets dearly. She was a talented artist who painted with oils, sketched, and was a beautiful singer and dancer.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dominic “Gary” Wildt; two sons, Scott Burdette of Parkersburg and Tony Burdette of Belpre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence “Larry” Burdette; five brothers and sisters, Robert Deem, Brice Deem, Barbara Raymond, Donald Deem, and William Deem and was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8 pm and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the 700 Club

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.