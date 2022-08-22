Obituary: Wildt, Mary L. Burdette

Mary L. Burdette Wildt obit2
Mary L. Burdette Wildt obit2(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary L. Burdette Wildt, nee Deem, 73, of Walker, WV, died August 19, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care.  She was born on April 23, 1949, in New Hampshire and was the daughter of the late Claremont and Arline Jacobson Deem.

Mary was a homemaker for many years before finally retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield.  She was a wonderful mother, a devoted Christian, and loved her pets dearly.  She was a talented artist who painted with oils, sketched, and was a beautiful singer and dancer.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dominic “Gary” Wildt; two sons, Scott Burdette of Parkersburg and Tony Burdette of Belpre.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence “Larry” Burdette; five brothers and sisters, Robert Deem, Brice Deem, Barbara Raymond, Donald Deem, and William Deem and was the last surviving member of her family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held  Tuesday 6-8 pm and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the 700 Club

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
Annual Parkersburg homecoming parade
Parkersburg homecoming parade rolls through town
Michigan and Great Lakes map.
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Buck, Sharon Lea Dunham Bunner
Roger Eugene Belt Obit
Obituary: Belt, Roger Eugene
Virginia Irene Keller Obit
Obituary: Keller, Virginia “Irene”
Thomas Dale Wood Obit
Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale
Richard Dick Carl Biehl Obit
Obituary: Biehl, Richard Dick Carl