Obituary: Wood, Thomas Dale

Thomas Dale Wood, 67, of Parkersburg, died August 20, 2022, at his Residence. He was born on February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Clifton and Pearl (Miller) Wood.

Tom was a U.S. Army veteran serving from August 1975 until September 1978. He was transferred to Germany in January 1976, where he soon met his future wife on January 29, 1976. He returned to the United States to be discharged from the service and immediately returned to Germany in 1978 to study and receive his certification in Farming. While in Germany, he perused his passion for hunting by attending the required schooling for eight months in order to be certified to hunt. After returning to the United States, he owned and operated a farm in Ohio for many years and also a convenience store in Parkersburg for 25 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs (Woody and Frankie), and enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, softball, and cheering on the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the German National Soccer Team.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ursula Wood; one son, Thomas (Heather) Wood of Marysville, OH; three grandchildren, Eva, Cecil, and Avery Wood; two sisters, Rita Flowers and Caroline (Pat) Rowley, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and James Wood; one sister, Connie Nesselroad Wood, and one brother-in-law, Jerry Flowers.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 27th, from 2-4 pm at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

