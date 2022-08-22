Reflecting on Parkersburg’s 37th Homecoming Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

That’s a wrap. The Parkersburg Homecoming came to an end Saturday night with a fireworks display from Fort Boreman Park.

The two day festival brought people of all ages out to enjoy the free entertainment, watch the parade, and experience many of the other activities available.

Chuck Lipps, the Vice President of the Homecoming said that everything went according to plan.

Lipps described the weekend as very successful.

“I think this was probably the best homecoming we’ve had in the past 4 or 5 years. And I want to give a shout out to the late Woody Miller, because he’s the one that got us back on track last year.”

The members will have a wrap up meeting on September the 7th to discuss the events in further detail and start planning for next year.

Lipps said they’ll start with the national musical acts since their schedules book up quickly.

