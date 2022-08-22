Statewide human trafficking sting ends in multiple arrests across Ohio

Marietta Human Trafficking Task Force arrests five locally
Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Marietta, OH. (WTAP) -

Over the weekend a statewide human trafficking operation took place involving 98 law enforcement agencies.

In a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 35 “johns” seeking to buy sex and 21 others seeking to buy sex from minors were arrested across the state.

The release said that  “Operation Time’s Up” was coordinated under Yost’s Ohio organized Crime investigation…

This targeted human trafficking with a series of stings aimed at arresting buyers of sex… commonly called johns.

Marietta was one of the police agencies involved in the statewide effort which focused on the solicitation of sex.

According to the release, many of the 35 people arrested face a first-degree misdemeanor charge of engaging in prostitution.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they conducted a sting locally.

In their operation… five people were arrested for soliciting sex.

We’ll continue to update as we get more information on the five arrests and Marietta’s sting operations.

