Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for solar panel project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a ribbon cutting for the Habitat for Humanity restore in Vienna.

This ribbon cutting was held for the introduction of new solar panels that were placed on top of the restore.

The restore prides themselves on repurposing to provide more for the community so of course the solar panels are used solar panels that Pickering Energy Solutions had stored. The solar panels still have 20 years of life to use for the restore.

Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity says since the installation he has seen 38% savings.

With those saving the Habitat for Humanity hopes to convert those savings into housing funding.

One of the main goals of the restore is to provide some funding to help us build homes. When we can cut our expenses like we are here with this particular meter that money goes directly to help build homes,” Executive Director, Alvin Phillips said.

Phillips didn’t rule out the possibility of adding more solar panels but for now there are no immediate plans in place.

