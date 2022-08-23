City of Marietta will start repairs on Duck Creek trail

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After two years the City of Marietta has raised the funding to start the repairs to Duck Creek trail.

The two year process included looking for bank loans to avoid using federal and state funding.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says he felt the safety of the residents were a main reason in the decision to start repairs to the trail.

“It’s forced pedestrians on to State route 7 which has been a concern because part of the whole reason for this project was to get pedestrians off route 7 and be able to be on safe trails and also for the recreation portion of it,” Schlicher said.

The $2 million project is set to begin in October and is expected to be finished by this time next year.

