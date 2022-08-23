Obituary: Bibbee, Charles

Charles Bibbee, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Memorial Campus. He was the son of the late Charles and Geneveia Greathouse Bibbee.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator and truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Bill Echard and James Echard, and two sisters Judy Carpenter and Sandy Echard.

Surviving Mr. Bibbee is his wife of 36 years, Phillis Bibbee, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a funeral at 3:00 pm.  Roger Adams will officiate.

Per Mr. Bibbee’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bibbee family.

