Obituary: Bumgarner, JoAnn

Mrs. JoAnn Bumgarner passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Lewis and Audra Z. Brown Full. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bumgarner was preceded by her husband Fred Bumgarner, a sister Reva Casto and a brother Herman Full.

She was a graduate of Wirt County High School and a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Palestine Elementary School and Elizabeth Elementary School where she was known as Mrs. B. She also worked at the Hope Shop in Elizabeth, WV. She loved working at the Hope Shop, was a master of Search-a-word, feeding birds but especially loved hummingbirds and feeding people – the language of love was food.

She is survived by her children Doug and Debbie Bumgarner and Shelly and Larry Hawkins; granddaughters and their husbands Megan and Jason Bumgarner, Brooke and Tyler Satterfield, and Aubrey and Phillip Kellison, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 25 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. The funeral will be Friday, August 26 at Pisgah United Methodist at 11:00 am , with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kevin Gillespie will officiate and the interment will follow at Center Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Mrs. Bumgarner’s name to the Hope Shop, PO Box 903, Elizabeth, WV 26143 . Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bumgarner family.

