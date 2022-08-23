Obituary: Henthorn, Richard J.

Richard J. Henthorn, 83, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away at 9:25 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home. He was born January 8, 1939, in Marietta a son of Earl and Elizabeth Strauss Henthorn.

Richard was a member of Pinehurst Christian Church. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army (1958-1960) and owned and operated Twin Pines Dairy Farm. He worked for OSI and later worked for Ohio Valley Alloy Services. He was a member of the Washington County Fair Board, Marietta Civitan Club, and the Farm Bureau. His hobbies involved bowling, farming, Fox News, and watching football.

On April 25, 1958, he married Ferne Wagner who preceded him in death on August 26, 2004. He is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Richard John “Rick” (Angie) Henthorn, Jr. of Marietta, Randall Jay “Randy” (Karen) Henthorn of Fleming, Debra Parmiter (David Rudie) of Marietta and Rodney (Karen) Henthorn of Vincent. Ten grandchildren: Zayne, Taylor, Eli (Kenzie) Parmiter, Austin (Molly) Henthorn, Zach (Kristen) Henthorn, Andrew ((Autumn) Henthorn, Hayley (Adam) McGill, Braden (Andrea) Henthorn, Marisa, and Ethan Henthorn and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Shirley Kirkbride, Gary Henthorn, Barbra Bohlen and Donald Henthorn, and companion Beverly Erb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 brothers Charles and David, and stepmother Garnet Dye Henthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday (Aug. 27) at Pinehurst Christian Church with burial following in Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.