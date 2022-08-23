Obituary: Stephens, Freda Mae

Freda Mae Stephens 92, of Marietta, OH. passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1929, in Cottageville, WV., to the late Hoyt R. and Faye McGlothin Hartley.

Freda was a 1946 graduate of Parkersburg High School, worked at the Marietta Tree Nursery for 20 years, and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Dennis (Marlene) Stephens of Belpre, OH, a daughter Ronda Ludwig, grandchildren Mark (Crystal) Stephens, Tiffany (Matt) Wilson, Phillip Ludwig, Stephen (Lori) Ludwig, and Lisa (Jon) Standiford, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a sister Anna McKitrick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Arthur Stephens, infant sons Ronald and Roger, son-in-law Michael Ludwig, two sisters, and a brother.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Souls Harbor Church with Pastor Robert Hughes officiating, burial to follow at Creighton Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Marietta, OH, and also 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Souls Harbor Baptist Church Seedline Ministry, 115 Caywood Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

