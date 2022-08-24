Authorities: 300 dogs seized on property were malnourished, suffered from injuries

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities recovered 300 dogs after making an arrest of two people Monday in an animal cruelty case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after being accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley as part of their investigation. The 300 dogs, of a variety of different breeds and ages, were found there.

Officials said they found the dogs in poor conditions. The kennels had dirt floors and were lined along the property. The dogs were in various states of malnutrition due to not being fed well, many dogs had injuries or untreated medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed against the couple based on the determination of any other conditions for the dogs while being treated by a veterinarian.

The dogs will be kept on the property, KVVU reports, until Monday as nonprofits and shelters work with the authorities to develop a plan to adopt the dogs out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statewide human trafficking sting operation leads to 56 arrests, five local
Five Washington County men arrested in statewide human trafficking operation
Jami Marie Frazier Obit
Obituary: Frazier, Jami Marie
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Marietta and Beverly Police Depts. will receive grant money from the state to help with officer...
Two Washington County Police Departments are getting help from the state
JoAnn Bumgarner Obit
Obituary: Bumgarner, JoAnn

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing
FILE - During a full day of cross-examination Wednesday, the defense contended Charles Freeman...
Defense: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly
The U.S. military says it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria
West Virginia native Jessica Lynch reflects on the almost 20 years since her rescue in Iraq.
Former POW Jessica Lynch reflects on almost 20 years since her rescue